Norwegian soccer clubs vote to drop VAR, setting up decision in March

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway could become the first country in Europe to abandon the Video Assistant Referee system after a vote Wednesday by the country’s top soccer clubs. Nineteen clubs voted against continuing the use of VAR while 13 voted for keeping it, according to a statement by Norsk Toppfotball, the organization that represents the 32 teams in Norway’s top two divisions. A decision on the future of VAR will be made by the Norwegian soccer federation in March. Norwegian fans have criticized the system saying it ruins the flow of the game. Neighboring Sweden has refused to introduce VAR amid similar objections.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.