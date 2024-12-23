Norwegian skiers Haugan and McGrath place 1-2 in 1st run of Alta Badia slalom

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Norwegian skiers Timon Haugan and Atle Lie McGrath placed 1-2 in the opening run of a World Cup slalom in Alta Badia. Haugan finished 0.31 seconds ahead of his teammate McGrath. Olympic champion Clement Noel was third 0.99 behind. Haugan is coming off a fifth-place finish in Sunday’s giant slalom on the Gran Risa course for his best result this season. He’s seeking his second World Cup victory. McGrath is looking for his third consecutive slalom podium. Norway had a 1-2 in Val d’Isere eight days ago with Henrik Kristoffersen finishing ahead of McGrath. Kristoffersen stood in a tie for fourth with Steven Amiez 1.05 back.

