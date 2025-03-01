Norwegian skier Kristoffersen leads Swiss star Odermatt in World Cup GS after opening run

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen led the opening run of a men’s World Cup giant slalom ahead of Marco Odermatt as the pair looked set to continue their dominance in the Slovenian resort of Kranjska Gora. The Norwegian and the Swiss skier each won three of the six GS races held on the Podkoren course since 2019. Kristoffersen was 0.15 seconds faster than Odermatt as he aims for his first win in the discipline since triumphing here in March 2022. Joan Verdu of Andorra in third had 0.52 to make up in the second run. World champion Raphael Haaser was the best-ranked Austrian in eight.

