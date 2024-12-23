Norwegian skier Haugan wins Alta Badia slalom ahead of Meillard, McGrath

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Norwegian skier Timon Haugan added to his first-run advantage to win a World Cup slalom by a large margin in Alta Badia. Haugan finished 1.13 seconds ahead of Loic Meillard of Switzerland and 1.26 ahead of Norwegian teammate Atle Lie McGrath. It was Haugan’s second World Cup victory after taking the slalom at finals last season in Saalbach, Austria. Saalbach hosts this season’s world championships in February. Haugan led McGrath by 0.31 after the first leg then charged the entire way down his second run.

