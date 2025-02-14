Norwegian skier Haugan leads Swiss racers Meillard, Odermatt in first run of GS at world champs

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Norwegian skier Timon Haugan posted the fastest time in the opening run of the men’s giant slalom at the Alpine world championships. Haugan edged out Loic Meillard of Switzerland by two-hundredths of a second. Defending champion Marco Odermatt was 0.24 seconds behind in third. The Swiss standout is also the reigning Olympic and World Cup champion in GS and leads the World Cup discipline standings. The Swiss men’s team aims for its fourth gold medal from four events. No other racers came within six-tenths of the lead. Standings were provisional as lower-ranked skiers were still racing.

