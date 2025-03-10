Norway suspends 2 staff members in ski jump cheating scandal at world championships

TRONDHEIM, Norway (AP) — The Norwegian ski federation has suspended a ski jumping coach and an equipment manager over their alleged role in a cheating scandal which shook the world championships this weekend. The federation said coach Magnus Brevik and equipment manager Adrian Livelten were suspected of modifying ski suits by sewing in an extra seam in an attempt to create more lift in the air. Norway is one of the traditional powers within ski jumping, and the cheating attempt at its home world championships has caused a massive outcry in a country that prides itself on its winter sports prowess. The federation on Sunday admitted that the suits had been deliberately altered, after a video emerged online of the alterations being made.

