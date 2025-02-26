Northwestern women take forfeits for not playing January games at UCLA, USC over wildfire concerns

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten has announced Northwestern’s women’s basketball team will be assessed two forfeits for not playing January road games at No. 2 UCLA and No. 4 Southern California. Northwestern had announced Jan. 10 it would not to travel to play UCLA on Jan. 12 and USC on Jan. 15 because of concerns over wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The Bruins and Trojans each were credited with a win in the conference standings and Northwestern was assessed two losses. The forfeits further imperil Northwestern’s chances of qualifying for the 15-team Big Ten Tournament. The Wildcats are tied for 16th.

