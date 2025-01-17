Northwestern beats Maryland 76-74 on Nick Martinelli’s jumper just before the OT buzzer

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli made a baseline jumper just before the overtime buzzer to help Northwestern snap a three-game losing streak with a 76-74 victory over Maryland. Northwestern led 64-56 with 4:43 left in regulation before Maryland closed on an 11-2 run, capped by Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s layup with 6.9 seconds left to tie it at 68-all. In overtime, Gillespie made a layup with 6.9 seconds left to tie it at 74-all and he poked it away from Ty Berry at the other end. The ball deflected off Maryland forward Julian Reese, giving Northwestern possession with 0.7 seconds left. Martinelli broke free on a screen and sank a runner in front of the Northwestern bench as his teammates came onto the court to celebrate.

