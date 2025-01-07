Northern Illinois is set to join Mountain West for football only in 2026

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois has accepted an invitation to join the Mountain West for football only in 2026. The Huskies will go from the Midwest-based MAC to a conference in which the easternmost school is in Colorado. They will join Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP and Wyoming in the Mountain West. Northern Illinois has played 39 seasons in the MAC over two stints from 1975 to 1985 and since 1997. The Huskies went 8-5 this season and pulled off a huge stunner at then-No. 5 Notre Dame in September.

