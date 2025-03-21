North Caroline excited to host women’s 1st round game for first time since 2015

By DOUG BONJOUR The Associated Press
North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart claps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart was genuinely upbeat as she met with reporters Friday at Carmichael Arena, believing her team is in a good place — both literally and figuratively — as it ramps up preparations for the NCAA Tournament. It, for one, is home. The No. 3 seed Tar Heels are in the tournament for the fifth straight year, but Saturday against No. 14 Oregon State will mark the first time in Banghart’s six-year tenure they’ve hosted a first-round game. The last instance was in 2015 with Sylvia Hatchell, when the Tar Heels reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed. Columbia faces West Virginia in the other game.

