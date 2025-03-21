North Caroline excited to host women’s 1st round game for first time since 2015

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart was genuinely upbeat as she met with reporters Friday at Carmichael Arena, believing her team is in a good place — both literally and figuratively — as it ramps up preparations for the NCAA Tournament. It, for one, is home. The No. 3 seed Tar Heels are in the tournament for the fifth straight year, but Saturday against No. 14 Oregon State will mark the first time in Banghart’s six-year tenure they’ve hosted a first-round game. The last instance was in 2015 with Sylvia Hatchell, when the Tar Heels reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed. Columbia faces West Virginia in the other game.

