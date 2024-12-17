North Carolina’s brutal schedule continues with games against No. 7 Florida, No. 18 UCLA up next

North Carolina continues one of the most daunting schedules in Division I basketball this week. The Tar Heels face No. 7 Florida in Charlotte in the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday night, then head to Madison Square Garden on Saturday to face No. 18 UCLA, which is riding an eight-game winning streak. North Carolina already has lost to eighth-ranked Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse, No. 2 Auburn and No. 20 Michigan State in Maui and No. 6 Alabama at home, and earned what has turned out to be a marquee victory over No. 21 Dayton, which just entered the AP poll this week.

