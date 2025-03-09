Nordic worlds hit by Norwegian ski jump cheating scandal. Sweden’s Karlsson wins cross country race

TRONDHEIM, Norway (AP) — Norway’s ski jumping team wore manipulated suits during the Nordic world championships, a member of the country’s ski federation said Sunday. Norwegian team manager Jan-Erik Aalbu said at a news conference that the jumpsuits were deliberately altered. Two Norwegians had been disqualified after organizers said their suits broke the rules. Reports said extra seams were allegedly stitched in the suits to make them more stable and help improve performances. There were reported videos of the suits being altered. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said earlier Sunday that its Ethics and Compliance Office had opened an investigation “to assess the circumstances” of the disqualifications.

