Nordic combined great Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway to retire after season and miss 2026 Olympics

Nordic combined great Jarl Magnus Riiber is calling it a career. The 27-year-old Norwegian plans to retire in March. He is a five-time overall World Cup champion who has won a record 76 World Cup events. Riiber disclosed that he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease last month. He says the inflammation and pain associated with the digestive condition has taken a toll on his body and he has endured significant injuries. Riiber will leave the sport he has dominated less than a year before the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. He won a silver medal in the team event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

