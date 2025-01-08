Norchad Omier, VJ Edgecombe each score 18 and Baylor beats Cincinnati for 10th straight home victory

WACO, Texas (AP) — Norchad Omier and VJ Edgecombe each scored 18 points, and Baylor beat Cincinnati 68-48 for its 10th straight home victory. Omier was recognized for reaching 2,000 career points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to get within 34 of becoming the 14th player in NCAA history with 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds. He also reached double-digit scoring for the 70th time in the last three seasons. Baylor only led 22-18 with eight minutes left in the first half before closing on a 13-2 run for a 15-point lead at the break. Cincinnati made just one of its last 10 first-half field goals. The closest Cincinnati got in the second half was 11 points, 39-28, after a 3-pointer by Dan Skillings Jr.

