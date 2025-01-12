Norchad Omier scores 19, Baylor outlasts Arizona State 72-66 in overtime

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 19 points and Baylor dominated overtime after blowing a 15-point lead to beat Arizona State 72-66. The Bears held Cincinnati to to 48 points in a 20-point win on Tuesday and appeared to be headed toward another blowout with a dominating first half. The Sun Devils clawed their way back by finding an offensive rhythm midway through the second half, pulling within 60-59 on Alston Mason’s layup with 10 seconds left. Baylor’s Jeremy Roach hit 1 of 2 free throws and Adam Miller tied it at 61-all on a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left. Omier missed a turnaround jumper at the buzzer, but the Bears scored the first eight points of overtime to avoid a disheartening loss.

