Nobody is running away with NBA rookie of the year race yet, which is a change from most years

At this point, there is no Victor Wembanyama in this season’s NBA rookie class. There is no Paolo Banchero. And there’s no Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, Brandon Roy, Derrick Rose or Chris Paul, either. They were all unanimous, or just about unanimous, rookie of the year selections. Everybody knew long before the ballots were cast who was going to win the award that season. There was no mystery. If this season’s voting was held today, good luck figuring out what would happen.

