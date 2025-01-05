Noah Reynolds scores 18, hits go-ahead basket to cap TCU’s rally past Kansas State, 63-62

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 18 points and made the go-ahead basket during TCU’s game-ending 7-0 run to defeat Kansas State 63-62. Reynolds worked off the dribble from the left side to the right, ducked inside and hit a one-hander off the glass for the go-ahead basket with 12.8 seconds remaining. A 3-pointer from Max Jones gave the Wildcats a 62-56 lead near the 3-minute mark of the second half but the Wildcats did not score again. A tip-in by Vasean Allette and a 3 from Brendan Wenzel made it 62-61 with 1:17 left. After Kansas State missed a one-and-one opportunity with 24 seconds left, Reynolds put the Horned Frogs ahead and K-State’s Dug McDaniel was unable to finish a contested layup before time ran out during the battle for the rebound.

