Noah Reynolds scores 13 of 15 points at foul line as TCU rolls to 82-48 victory over Montana State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 13 of his 15 points at the free-throw line and TCU cruised to an 82-48 victory over Montana State. Reynolds made only 1 of 5 shots from the floor, but he missed just once at the foul line for the Horned Frogs (7-4), who improved to 7-0 at home. He added five assists. Trazarien White made three 3-pointers and scored 13 for TCU. Vasean Allette scored 11. Max Agbonkpolo had 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting to lead the Bobcats (5-8), who have just one win in eight road games.

