Noah Eile scores 1st MLS goal, Coronel has 5 saves to help Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Noah Eile scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute, Carlos Miguel Coronel had five saves and the New York Red Bulls beat CF Montreal 1-0 on Saturday night.

Eile, a 6-foot-5 22-year-old defender, went up high for a header off a corner kick played in by Omar Valencia that slipped inside the back post to give the Red Bulls (4-3-3) a 1-0 lead.

Montreal (0-7-3) has scored four goals this season, the fewest in MLS, and has been shut out seven times — including each of the last three games. The club’s minus-10 goal differential is tied for worst in the league with the only other remaining winless team, and the defending MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy.

Owen Graham-Roache made his MLS debut when he replaced Prince Owusu to begin the second half for Montreal. The 17-year-old homegrown finished with one shot on target.

The Red Bulls, who had 58.5% possession but didn’t record a shot on goal in the first half, immediately applied pressure in the second half, putting five shots on net — four in the first five minutes — before Eile opened the scoring.

Sébastian Breza had five saves for Montreal.

Coronel has four shutouts this season.

