No wind at Kapalua means no stopping record scoring

HONOLULU (AP) — There’s nothing wrong with The Sentry at Kapalua that a little wind — or any wind — can’t fix. Hideki Matsuyama set a PGA Tour record to par for 72 holes when his worst round of the week was a 65 and he finished at 35-under par. Just three years earlier, Cameron Smith set the par record at 34 at Kapalua. In both cases, there was no wind for the week. The Plantation course was built for the wind. Stuart Appleby won at 8 under in 2006. The wind blew so hard in 2013 the course was unplayable until Monday.

