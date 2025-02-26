No Wembley trip for Wrexham after losing on penalties to Peterborough

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham lost a two-goal lead and a chance to play at Wembley Stadium. The Welsh team with fans around the world lost to Peterborough 4-2 on penalties Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the semifinal of the Football League Trophy. Bradley Ihionvien scored the equalizer in stoppage time to force penalties. Peterborough, the defending champion, will face Birmingham in the final on April 13 at Wembley. Wrexham coach Phil Parkinson says “We’ve thrown away the chance to go to Wembley.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.