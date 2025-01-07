No Triple Espresso as USWNT heads into annual January training camp

Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman, the trio nicknamed Triple Espresso, won’t report to the U.S. national team’s January training camp as all three continue to rest injuries. United States coach Emma Hayes has announced the 26 players set to attend the squad’s annual camp starting on Jan. 14 in Carson, California. The roster includes 11 players from the team that won the gold medal at last year’s Paris Olympics. Midfielder Rose Lavelle was left off following ankle surgery, as were the players currently with European teams, including captain Lindsey Horan.

