No easy answers for Ravens, whose great offensive production was undone by playoff turnovers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are no closer to a Super Bowl after this season. Following a loss at home last year in the AFC championship game, Baltimore declined by only one game in the regular season. The Ravens went from 13-4 to 12-5, but as the No. 3 seed had to play at Buffalo in the second round and lost 27-25. Lamar Jackson threw an interception and carelessly lost a fumble in the first half. That allowed Buffalo to take a 21-10 lead. Then Mark Andrews’ night turned into a nightmare. The tight end lost a fourth-quarter fumble and then dropped a routine pass on the 2-point play that would have tied the game with 1:33 remaining.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.