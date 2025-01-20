No easy answers for Ravens, whose great offensive production was undone by playoff turnovers

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) fumbles the football as he is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are no closer to a Super Bowl after this season. Following a loss at home last year in the AFC championship game, Baltimore declined by only one game in the regular season. The Ravens went from 13-4 to 12-5, but as the No. 3 seed had to play at Buffalo in the second round and lost 27-25. Lamar Jackson threw an interception and carelessly lost a fumble in the first half. That allowed Buffalo to take a 21-10 lead. Then Mark Andrews’ night turned into a nightmare. The tight end lost a fourth-quarter fumble and then dropped a routine pass on the 2-point play that would have tied the game with 1:33 remaining.

