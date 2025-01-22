No call on a double-bounce helps Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open against Emma Navarro

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Emma Navarro of the U.S. reacts during her quarterfinal against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manish Swarup]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Not that Iga Swiatek needs the help during her dominant run through the Australian Open so far, but she did get the benefit of a no-call when she failed to reach a ball hit by her opponent Emma Navarro before it bounced twice. The episode in the quarterfinals Wednesday renewed the debate over the use of video reviews in tennis. The No. 2-seeded Swiatek’s 6-1, 6-2 victory was not much in doubt — she’s ceded a total of just 14 games through five matches heading into Thursday night’s semifinals against Madison Keys — although the score was still 2-all against Navarro when the point drawing a lot of attention happened.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.