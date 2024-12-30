No. 9 Oregon routs Weber State 89-49 to wrap up nonconference play

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Oregon to an 89-49 victory over Weber State on Sunday. Brandon Angel was 5 for 5 from the floor while scoring 14 points to go with seven rebounds for the Ducks (12-1). Jadrian Tracey also added 14 points for Oregon, while TJ Bamba and Kwame Evans Jr. scored 10 apiece. Blaise Threatt scored 15 points for Weber State (6-8). The Ducks never trailed after Shelstad made a 3-pointer to put them ahead 3-2 in the opening minutes. Shelstad scored nine points in the opening half as Oregon took a 40-23 lead while shooting 53% from the field.

