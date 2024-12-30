No. 9 Oregon routs Weber State 89-49 to wrap up nonconference play

By STEVE MIMS The Associated Press
Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) goes up to dunk against Weber State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thomas Boyd]

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Oregon to an 89-49 victory over Weber State on Sunday. Brandon Angel was 5 for 5 from the floor while scoring 14 points to go with seven rebounds for the Ducks (12-1). Jadrian Tracey also added 14 points for Oregon, while TJ Bamba and Kwame Evans Jr. scored 10 apiece. Blaise Threatt scored 15 points for Weber State (6-8). The Ducks never trailed after Shelstad made a 3-pointer to put them ahead 3-2 in the opening minutes. Shelstad scored nine points in the opening half as Oregon took a 40-23 lead while shooting 53% from the field.

