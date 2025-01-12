No. 9 Ohio State remains unbeaten with a 69-60 win over Oregon in teams’ first Big Ten matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored a season-high 20 points and No. 9 Ohio State had a 27-point run second-quarter run in a 69-60 win over Oregon in the first meeting between the teams as members of the Big Ten. Ajae Petty had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, and freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge scored 13 points for the Buckeyes, who won their 16th straight game overall and improved to 5-0 in the conference. Nani Falatea and Amina Muhammad scored 11 points apiece and Deja Kelly had 10 for Oregon, which had its three-game winning streak halted.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.