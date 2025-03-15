No. 8 Tennessee downs No. 3 Auburn 70-65 to reach SEC Tournament championship game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler scored 20 points as No. 8 Tennessee held off regular-season champion and third-ranked Auburn 70-65 on Saturday to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 2022.

The fourth-seeded Volunteers (27-6) got revenge both for their Jan. 25 loss at Auburn and their 2019 loss to the Tigers in this tournament’s title game.

Tennessee will play either fourth-ranked Florida or No. 5 Alabama on Sunday for the tournament title. The Vols and the winner of that semifinal likely wind up with No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament — only fitting for the nation’s best league.

Jordan Gainey added 15 points for the Vols, and Chaz Lanier had 12.

The Tigers (28-5) go home losers of three of their last four games.

SEC player of the year Johni Broome led Auburn with 23 points, Miles Kelly added 13 and Denver Jones had 10.

Auburn led 33-32 at halftime thanks to a late 10-0 spurt. The Tigers last led at 48-47.

Takeaways

Tennessee: The Vols are playing in their fourth final in the last seven tournaments. They won in Tampa in 2022 and lost the title game in both 2018 and 2019. They improved to 12-8 in this tournament under coach Rick Barnes, who got his 833rd career victory.

Auburn: The Tigers came in looking for a fourth tournament title and third under coach Bruce Pearl. Not only did they win with Pearl last year and in 2019, they also won in 1985.

Key moment

Tennessee never trailed after a 13-1 run to go up 60-49 capped by Zeigler’s 3 from the top of the circle with 7:17 left.

Key stat

The Vols had an edge at the free-throw line, making 25 of 27, including 18 of 20 in the second half. Auburn was 13 of 22. Jahmai Mashack sealed the win with 14 seconds left with the final pair.

Up next

Not only might the top No. 1 overall seed that Auburn once thought might belong the Tigers’ be gone, they learn Sunday where they land. Tennessee needed a buzzer-beater to beat Alabama on March 1 and split with Florida during the regular season.

