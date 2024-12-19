No. 8 Maryland stays undefeated with 107-57 rout of William & Mary, Smikle tops 1,000 career points

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 for her career as No. 8 Maryland rolled past William & Mary 107-57. The 11 a.m. start time was part of Maryland’s Field Trip Day, which included free admission for local schoolchildren, teachers and chaperones. That made for a loud, high-pitched environment, and the unbeaten Terrapins gave the youngsters plenty to cheer about. William & Mary was led by Bella Nascimento, who scored 16 points.

