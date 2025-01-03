No. 8 Maryland improves to 13-0 with a 78-61 victory over Rutgers; Iowa and USC up next for Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 22 points and Allie Kubek added 17 to help No. 8 Maryland stay unbeaten with a 78-61 victory over Rutgers. Kaylene Smikle scored 13 points for the Terrapins, who led by 18 at halftime and weren’t threatened after that. Destiny Adams led the Scarlet Knights with 15 points before fouling out with 7:47 remaining. Rutgers turned the ball over 24 times. Kiyomi McMiller scored all 14 of her points in the first half, including a shot from just inside halfcourt that beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter. Rutgers trailed 19-13 after one.

