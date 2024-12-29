No. 8 Maryland holds on for a scrappy win over No. 19 Michigan State 72-66 to improve to 12-0

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 19 points to help No. 8 Maryland remain undefeated with a 72-66 victory over No. 19 Michigan State. The Terrapins withstood a scrappy Michigan State team, holding the Spartans to 32% shooting from the field. Michigan State trailed by 17 in the second quarter but fought back to a 57-all tie in the fourth. Maryland, which had gone over six minutes without scoring, broke that deadlock with a 3-pointer by Saylor Poffenbarger. Christina Dalce made a layup with 36.3 seconds left to put the Terps up 70-66.

