No. 8 Florida follows victory over top-ranked Tennessee with a 71-63 win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 14 points and three teammates also scored in double figures as No. 8 Florida defeated Arkansas 71-63 on Saturday. Alex Condon, Will Richard and Walton Clayton Jr. scored 12 points apiece for the Gators (15-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who were coming off a 73-43 win over top-ranked Tennessee on Tuesday. Adou Thiero scored nine of his 17 points from the line for Arkansas (11-5, 0-3), which started conference play 0-3 for the second straight season and for the third time in four years.

