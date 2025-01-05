No. 7 Kansas posts 2nd-largest margin of victory in program history in 99-48 win over UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half and No. 7 Kansas posted the second-largest margin of victory in program history, beating UCF 99-48 in a Big 12 game. Dickinson, a 7-foot-2 senior center, shot 12 for 17 from the field and had nine rebounds while limiting UCF’s Moustapha Thiam, a 7-2 freshman who was slowed by foul trouble, to four points. Flory Bidunga had 12 points and five rebounds, Rylan Griffen scored 14 points and Dajuan Harris Jr. and AJ Storr each had 11 for the Jayhawks (10-3, 1-1). Keyshawn Hall had 12 points on 4-for-17 shooting for UCF (10-3, 1-1).

