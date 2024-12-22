No. 6 Texas routs South Dakota State 103-57 with another defensive showing

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Justice Carlton had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Texas routed South Dakota State 103-57. Carlton went 8 of 12 from the field in 25 minutes as a substitute. Taylor Jones had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Rori Harmon added 13 points, seven assists and six steals for Texas. Another freshman, Jordan Lee, made her second start for Texas this season and scored 14 points. Brooklyn Meyer led South Dakota State with 13 points in just 18 minutes because of foul trouble. Emilee Fox scored 11.

