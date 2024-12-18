No. 6 Texas routs La Salle 111-49 after slow start

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Backup center Kyla Oldacre had 18 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Texas defeated La Salle 111-49. Oldacre led six Longhorns who scored in double figures. Starting center Taylor Jones had 13 points, 11 rebounds — seven on offense — and three blocks in just 14 minutes. Freshman Justice Carlton scored 17. Ivy Fox and Aryss Macktoon scored seven points each to lead LaSalle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.