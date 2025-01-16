No. 6 Tennessee overcomes slow start and beats No. 23 Georgia 74-56 in SEC matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reserve Jordan Gainey scored 19 points and No. 6 Tennessee overcame a sluggish start and beat No. 23 Georgia 74-56 in a Southeastern Conference game. The Volunteers broke the game open with a 26-4 run to start the second half. Zakai Zeigler had 16 points and seven assists. Jahmai Mashack scored 12 and Cade Phillips 10. Asa Newell scored 13 points and Silas Demary 12 for the Bulldogs.

