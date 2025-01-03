No. 6 LSU runs season-opening winning streak to 16 games in 98-64 win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow each finished with a double-double and No. 6 LSU routed Arkansas 98-64 in the SEC opener for both teams. Johnson had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Morrow added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kailyn Gilbert scored 16 points and Mikaylah Williams had 14 for unbeaten LSU, which ran its season-opening winning streak to 16 games. Izzy Higginbottom led the Razorbacks (7-9) with 27 points on 10-for-21 shooting. Carly Keats scored 18.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.