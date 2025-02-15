No. 6 Houston remaining on an even keel during run to top of Big 12 standings

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Houston forward Joseph Tugler dunks over Arizona forward Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Trey Townsend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kelvin Sampson has spent the past 11 years instilling a culture of discipline and consistency at Houston. No matter what happens, the Cougars are going to play the same, never getting too high or low. The buy-in has been evident the past few years with four straight Sweet 16s, a trip to the Final Four and, now, a stranglehold on the Big 12 race with less than a month left in the regular season. The sixth-ranked showed off their resiliency in one of college basketball’s toughest road venues, making all the key plays down the stretch in a 62-58 win over No. 13 Arizona. Houston has won 17 of 18 and has a two-game lead over the Wildcats in the Big 12.

