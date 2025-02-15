No. 6 Houston remaining on an even keel during run to top of Big 12 standings

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kelvin Sampson has spent the past 11 years instilling a culture of discipline and consistency at Houston. No matter what happens, the Cougars are going to play the same, never getting too high or low. The buy-in has been evident the past few years with four straight Sweet 16s, a trip to the Final Four and, now, a stranglehold on the Big 12 race with less than a month left in the regular season. The sixth-ranked showed off their resiliency in one of college basketball’s toughest road venues, making all the key plays down the stretch in a 62-58 win over No. 13 Arizona. Houston has won 17 of 18 and has a two-game lead over the Wildcats in the Big 12.

