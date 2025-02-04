No. 6 Florida rules out point guard Walter Clayton Jr. an hour before tip against Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida point guard Walter Clayton Jr. won’t play against Vanderbilt. The sixth-ranked Gators ruled Clayton out about an hour before the opening tip. Denzel Aberdeen is expected to start in his place. Clayton rolled his ankle late in the first half of a lopsided loss at then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday. He returned to start the second half but slipped in front of the bench to give coach Todd Golden and his teammates another scare. Florida plays at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday.

