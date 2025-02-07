No. 6 Florida gets leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr. back for game at top-ranked Auburn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Point guard Walter Clayton Jr. will return to Florida’s starting lineup when the sixth-ranked Gators play at No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. Coach Todd Golden says Clayton has been cleared to play after missing a game with a sprained left ankle. Golden says “I think you’ll see Walt at his best.” Golden was slightly less confident about fellow guard Alijah Martin, who sustained a hip pointer against Vanderbilt on Tuesday and sat out practice Thursday. Golden called Martin questionable but added “I anticipate having him.”

