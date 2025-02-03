No. 6 Florida expects Walter Clayton Jr. to play against Vanderbilt despite a sprained left ankle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr.’s sprained left ankle isn’t expected to keep him out of No. 6 Florida’s game against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. The Gators point guard was seen walking around campus without a protective boot. It was a positive sign in his recovery. Coach Todd Golden says “we avoided anything too serious, which is awesome.” Clayton rolled his ankle late in the first half of a lopsided loss at then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday. He returned to start the second half but slipped in front of the bench to give Golden and his teammates another scare. Clayton finished with 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.