No. 6 Florida beats top-ranked Auburn 90-81 and ends the Tigers’ 14-game winning streak

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 19 points and Alex Condon added 17 as No. 6 Florida rallied from an early deficit and beat No. 1 Auburn 90-81 Saturday, ending the Tigers’ 14-game winning streak.

Florida (20-3, 7-3 Southeastern Conference), down by 10 points early, built a 10-point advantage by the end of the first half and held off Auburn in the second half for its second victory over a top-ranked team this season. Florida beat then-No. 1 Tennessee 73-43 on Jan. 7.

The Gators shot 13 for 33 from 3-point range, while Auburn shot 32% from long distance, finishing 7 for 22.

Tigers leading scorer Johni Broome, a fifth-year senior and preseason Associated Press All-American who is considered a contender for national player of the year, had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Auburn (21-2, 9-1) had its nine-game conference winning streak halted.

Miles Kelly scored 22 points, Tahaad Pettiford added 14 and Chaney Johnson 13 for the Tigers.

Auburn guard Denver Jones (2) and Florida guard Will Richard (5) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill

Takeaways

Florida: The victory is a signature road win for Todd Golden, whose Gators hadn’t played their best away from Gainesville this season.

Auburn: The Tigers have been excellent on defense at home, but struggled to slow down the Gators’ offensive balance.

Key moment

Florida was down by six points with 5:58 left in the first half before going on a 14-2 run and taking control of the game. The Gators scored 23 of the final 30 points before halftime.

Key stat

Florida hit 13 3-pointers in the win. The Gators had averaged 7.7 3s over their last three games — victories over Vanderbuilt and Georgia and a loss at Tennessee.

Up next

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday. Florida travels to No. 22 Mississippi State. Auburn is at Vanderbilt.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.