No. 4 UCLA finds new tough, aggressive approach delivers Big Ten title win over No. 2 USC

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Cori Close challenged UCLA to arrive at the Big Ten Tournament as a tougher, more aggressive group than the one that lost to its dreaded rival, USC, last weekend. The changes certainly worked in Sunday’s title game. UCLA dug down, powered ahead and overcame major foul trouble, a huge rebounding disparity, two dozen turnovers, their star’s first-half struggles and, eventually, a 13-point deficit to beat No. 2 USC 72-67 for their first Big Ten tourney title.

