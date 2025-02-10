No. 4 Texas knocks off No. 2 South Carolina to forge 3-way tie atop SEC standings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas assistant coach Elana Lovato made a bold statement to head coach Vic Schaefer last month after the Longhorns were overwhelmed in a 17-point loss to South Carolina. She predicted that the No. 4 Longhorns would beat second-ranked South Carolina in the teams’ rematch. And that’s just what happened. The No. 4 Longhorns made the most of their national television game on Super Bowl Sunday and won their rematch with No. 2 South Carolina 66-62, a victory that ended the Gamecocks’ 57-game winning streak in regular-season Southeastern Conference games dating to December 2021. The victory by the Longhorns forged a three-way tie atop the SEC standings with the Gamecocks and LSU.

