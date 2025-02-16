No. 4 South Carolina sees 71-game home winning streak end

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts as her team plays against UConn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — All the streaks are over for defending national champion South Carolina. The last of those, a 71-game home win streak that began in December 2020, ended with an 87-58 loss to No. 7 UConn on Sunday. The Gamecocks lost a 43-game overall win streak when it fell to top-ranked UCLA back in November. It’s 57-game regular-season Southeastern Conference winning ended a week ago with a 66-62 defeat at Texas.

