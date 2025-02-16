No. 4 South Carolina sees 71-game home winning streak end

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — All the streaks are over for defending national champion South Carolina. The last of those, a 71-game home win streak that began in December 2020, ended with an 87-58 loss to No. 7 UConn on Sunday. The Gamecocks lost a 43-game overall win streak when it fell to top-ranked UCLA back in November. It’s 57-game regular-season Southeastern Conference winning ended a week ago with a 66-62 defeat at Texas.

