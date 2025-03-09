No. 3 UConn turns up defense in second half to rout Villanova

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The third-ranked Huskies held the Wildcats without a basket for more than 16 minutes, including the entire third quarter, to win 82-54 on Sunday and advance to the Big East championship game. Star Paige Bueckers said that the team talked about its defensive effort in the first half when they gave up 37 points to the Wildcats before the coaches even had to say anything. It was the second straight game that the Huskies had shutdown an opponent for a long stretch. The Red Storm scored the opening basket in the quarterfinals Saturday before going more than 10 minutes without a hoop.

