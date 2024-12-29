No. 3 Notre Dame Women’s Basketball routs Virginia for Ivey’s 100th career win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 28 points and Sonia Citron added 25 to help No. 3 Notre Dame rout Virginia 95-54 on Sunday. Olivia Miles earned her third triple-double of the season and sixth of her career with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Miles entered the game as the NCAA’s active career assist leader (6.8 assists a game). It was the 100th career victory for Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, who is 100-34 in five seasons. Notre Dame (11-2, 2-0 ACC) hit 51% of its field-goal attempts and owned a whopping 54-31 rebounding edge. Virginia (8-6, 0-2) only hit 30% of its shots and remained winless in South Bend.

