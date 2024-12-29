No. 3 Notre Dame women rout Virginia for Olivia Miles’ 100th career win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 28 points and Sonia Citron added 25 to help No. 3 Notre Dame rout Virginia 95-54. Olivia Miles earned her third triple-double of the season and sixth of her career with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Miles entered the game as the NCAA’s active career assist leader, averaging 6.8 assists a game. It was the 100th career victory for Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey, who is 100-34 in five seasons. Notre Dame hit 51% of its field-goal attempts and owned a whopping 54-31 rebounding edge. Virginia made only 30% of its shots and remained winless in South Bend.

