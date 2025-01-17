No. 3 Notre Dame surges past No. 17 Georgia Tech in second half for 81-66 victory

By CURT RALLO The Associated Press
Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech guard Kara Dunn, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/John Mersits)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Mersits]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 21 points, Maddy Westbeld had 20 and No. 3 Notre Dame surged in the second half to beat No. 17 Georgia Tech 81-66 on Thursday night. All-American Hannah Hidalgo missed her second game for Notre Dame with an ankle injury. The 5-foot-6 sophomore point guard is second in the nation in points (25.7) and steals (4.1) and connects on 45.8% of her 3-point attempts. Citron shot 9 for 13 and Westbeld was 8 of 11 as Notre Dame (15-2, 6-0 ACC) hit 55% of its shots compared to 38% for Georgia Tech (15-3, 3-3).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.