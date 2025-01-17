No. 3 Notre Dame surges past No. 17 Georgia Tech in second half for 81-66 victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 21 points, Maddy Westbeld had 20 and No. 3 Notre Dame surged in the second half to beat No. 17 Georgia Tech 81-66 on Thursday night. All-American Hannah Hidalgo missed her second game for Notre Dame with an ankle injury. The 5-foot-6 sophomore point guard is second in the nation in points (25.7) and steals (4.1) and connects on 45.8% of her 3-point attempts. Citron shot 9 for 13 and Westbeld was 8 of 11 as Notre Dame (15-2, 6-0 ACC) hit 55% of its shots compared to 38% for Georgia Tech (15-3, 3-3).

