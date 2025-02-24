No. 3 Florida expects to get forward Alex Condon back at Georgia after he misses 3 games

By The Associated Press
Florida forward Alex Condon (21) rebounds pressured by Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alan Youngblood]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Alex Condon, who missed the last three games because of a sprained right ankle, is expected to return at Georgia on Tuesday. Condon turned his ankle in the first 30 seconds of a victory at Mississippi State two weeks ago. He leads the third-ranked Gators with 7.8 rebounds a game and ranks fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 10.6 points. He’s one of four Florida players — joining forward Sam Alexis and guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin — who have missed time during the team’s six-game winning streak.

