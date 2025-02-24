No. 3 Florida expects to get forward Alex Condon back at Georgia after he misses 3 games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Alex Condon, who missed the last three games because of a sprained right ankle, is expected to return at Georgia on Tuesday. Condon turned his ankle in the first 30 seconds of a victory at Mississippi State two weeks ago. He leads the third-ranked Gators with 7.8 rebounds a game and ranks fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 10.6 points. He’s one of four Florida players — joining forward Sam Alexis and guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin — who have missed time during the team’s six-game winning streak.

