No. 3 Florida expects Alijah Martin to return from a hip injury at No. 22 Mississippi State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 3 Florida expects guard Alijah Martin to play at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Martin missed the team’s upset at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday because of a hip pointer. But coach Todd Golden says Martin was “moving around really well” in practice and should be back in the starting lineup against the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs. Golden says: “I anticipate he’ll play. But it’s a funny little injury and a little pull here and there can bother him.” Martin ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.3 points a game.

