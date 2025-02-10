No. 3 Florida expects Alijah Martin to return from a hip injury at No. 22 Mississippi State

By The Associated Press
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) drives against Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alan Youngblood]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 3 Florida expects guard Alijah Martin to play at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Martin missed the team’s upset at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday because of a hip pointer. But coach Todd Golden says Martin was “moving around really well” in practice and should be back in the starting lineup against the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs. Golden says: “I anticipate he’ll play. But it’s a funny little injury and a little pull here and there can bother him.” Martin ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.3 points a game.

